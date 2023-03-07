Marvel Regrets ‘Avengers’ Mistake, Reportedly Resurrects Iconic Villain

Marvel Studios keeps fixing its mistakes, and this report would change the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the best way possible if they bring back this MCU villain.

The Avengers have fought quite a few different villains over the years. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. James Spader’s Ultron. Josh Brolin’s Thanos and, in a few years, Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror will be the next big bad for the super hero team to face. Yet, most of these villains have had a great time in the spotlight. Loki has thrived far past The Avengers (2012) as a recurring anti-hero, finally redeeming himself after learning about the Multiverse in his own Disney+ series.

Thanos earned his fame as a threat to all life after wielding the Infinity Stones and causing the Blip, thus killing half of the universe. It took two movies to defeat Thanos truly, and he killed many super heroes in the process. Of the villains mentioned, James Spader’s Ultron had an incredibly short runtime in the MCU, and fans weren’t happy about this.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark created Ultron with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk, and the AI thus turned into a huge threat after destroying Sokovia. The MCU villain in the comics was a massive threat to the Avengers for years as it was so hard to kill every part of Ultron as it lived on through various drones.

In Joss Whedon’s Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), fans watch Vision (Paul Bettany) kill what we believe to be the last drone that Ultron controls, but a new report says otherwise. According to trusted sources, Marvel might be bringing Ultron back in Armor Wars with James Spader reprising his role.

If this is the case, Don Cheadle’s War Machine will need all the help he can get. Fans already know that Armor Wars went from being a Disney+ series to a movie because the story was worth being on the big screen, and if it’s because Ultron is coming back, that’s a great reason to change the project.

Other reports indicate that Obadiah Stane’s son will be in the movie and that parts of Stark’s legacy will continue to be explored as other groups challenge what Stark did in the technology industry. This will be a nice change of pace from the usual Multiverse story and has the potential to be a great addition to the MCU with the threat that Ultron could return and potentially finish what he started.

