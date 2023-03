For both good and bad, Disney’s Meet and Greets have been a hot-button subject lately. From the addition of Peg Leg Pete to Mickey’s Toontown to the recent robotic developments at SXSW, it seems like the characters are coming a long way. However, one fan has an issue with Disney dropping Roger Rabbit from the Parks.

Like the iconic locale that inspired it, Disney’s Hollywood studios has frequently been the place for Guests to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars of the big and small screen. Here, visitors can mix and mingle with Mickey and Minnie and even save the galaxy with the cast of Star Wars. That being said, while most fans are chomping at the bit to meet the Mandalorian and Grogu, one particular Guest publicly called Disney out and reminded fans what they’ve lost.

Mad About Mando?

While a large portion of Disney fans are thrilled to see the stars of the Disney+ show finally getting their Parks debut, @benny_the_cab makes the bold statement of calling Disney out for dropping Roger from Hollywood Studios. Going as far to call it “Roger’s Park” isn’t that much of a stretch when you consider the amount of success his movie brought the company.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit was one of the most ambitious projects to come out of the Disney studio in 1988. The crime noir featuring Detective Eddie Valiant and his extremely animated sidekick was a feat in both cinematic and financial terms. Additionally, it kept the interest in traditional animation alive while also making strides in the then-new field of CGI.

So Why Drop Roger Rabbit?

To say that Roger has been replaced by the Mandalorian is only fractionally true, as Disney seems to be gradually phasing him out. With the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown this March, Guests might notice several elements of the character and his revolutionary film have been removed from the Park.

There has been a litany of speculation regarding Disney’s decision to trump the toon, from correct ownership rights to the appropriateness of Jessica Rabbit in today’s culture, but there isn’t one exact answer. Fortunately, Roger hasn’t been totally erased just yet.

Roger Was Here

As pointed out in the TikTok above, there are several easter eggs from Disney’s most ambitious film scattered throughout the Disney Parks. While his fans might not be seeing a full-fledged appearance of Roger Rabbit any time soon, they can take comfort in knowing that he still has influence over Disney even decades after his premier.

Do you think Disney needs to bring back their screwy rabbit? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!