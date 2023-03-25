Fan Claims Surprising Theme Park Is Best in Orlando

Between Disney and Universal, one fan says there’s a clear winner for the best Orlando theme park.

The battle for the title of best Orlando theme park has been raging for a while. There are three main theme parks within the central area of Florida: Universal Orlando Resort, Walt Disney World, and SeaWorld Orlando. Each Park has its own focus, with Universal offering bigger thrill rides, Disney offering the quintessential Disney magic, and SeaWorld focusing on animal conservation efforts and education.

However, recent focus seems to be drawn between Universal and Disney, as both Parks have made announcements for expansions and upcoming projects. While Disney focuses on adding onto their current Parks and focusing on their Disney100 celebration, Universal is hard at work announcing several new experiences outside of their main locations, as well as building another Park to add to their Orlando resort. While the giants battle for the title of the best theme park, one Twitter user thinks it should go to one of the Universal Parks. Specifically, Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

islands of adventure is the best theme park in orlando and animal kingdom is the best disney park — jordyn (@jordynkn0x) March 20, 2023

Islands of Adventure is home to the Hogsmeade Village, Jurassic Park, Toon Lagoon, Marvel Super Hero Island, and Seuss Landing. Originally, the Park was built around the concept of exploration, adventure, and fantasy. The Park opened in 1999 with a handful of themed lands built around various myths and legends. In recent years, with the addition and eventual expansion of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and several new attractions, the Park has seen an increase in popularity.

In a follow up comment, @jordynkn0x explains that while Islands of Adventure may be a mixture of theming, it has some of the best attractions in Orlando and has “all the necessary components of a well-rounded theme park experience for everyone regardless of age or interest.” Between the IP-based areas of the Park and the original experiences, Islands of Adventure does have something for just about every Guest while still being thrilling and encompassing the Universal theme park experience.

What do you think the best Orlando theme park is? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!