Disney Surprise Goes Wrong, Daughter Just Wants to Go Out to Eat Instead

Disney surprise videos can be some of the most magical things on social media! What’s better than seeing the joy on little faces when they realize they’re headed to meet Mickey Mouse and all their favorite Disney Princesses?

But sometimes, things don’t work out as planned. Whether they’re scared of flying on an airplane or too young to understand what a “Disney trip” really means, a significant change in plans can be jarring for many kids.

Destiny Romero recently shared a video of herself and her partner surprising their daughter with a trip to Disneyland Resort on TikTok. Romero started filming, expecting nothing but excitement from her daughter. Instead, her reaction was very unexpected:

The video started normally – the girl asked where their suitcases and clothes were and if they were really on their way to the airport. But when the reality set in, she looked disappointed.

“We’re going right now?” she asked. “I thought we were going to IHOP.”

Romero laughed. “We’re going to fly to Disney,” the father replied. “What do you mean? It’s a surprise.”

“I thought we were going at the end of March?” the girl asked. “It is the end of March!” her father responded. “I didn’t know that,” she replied.

Toward the end of the video, the little girl seemed more excited. Still, she told her parents to give her a heads-up next time!

“You should have warned me!” she said. Her mom and dad laughed, with Romero later writing that the surprise definitely went wrong.

Commenters empathized with the girl’s reaction. “She was probably so hungry,” @grlfriend999 wrote.

“Y’all better get that girl some pancakes after you get there,” @brittanyhladik joked.

Despite the rocky start, we hope Romero and her family enjoyed their visit to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure!

Have you ever pulled off a Disney surprise? Share your Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort memories with Inside the Magic in the comments!