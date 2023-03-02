Disney Deals With Guests “Going” In Places Other Than the Restroom

in Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort has reportedly been experiencing Guests not wanting to use the restrooms and, instead, find what is closest and using that.

Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth” and Guests can play their part in making sure it stays that way. Unfortunately, some seem to think their role isn’t important enough to care.

Disney World Guests heading to the Parks can enjoy the four magical theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Guests visiting the Parks can stroll down Main Street, U.S.A to spot Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom. Of course, there are many iconic attractions to enjoy, as well, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world,” Jungle Cruise, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Space Mountain.

No matter what Disney Park you visit, you’ll likely see Disney Cast Members working hard throughout the day to make sure the theme park remains clean. Picking up trash and cleaning up dirty areas are just some of the tasks that Disney Cast Members work hard to do on a daily basis.

But, Disney Park Guests can also do their part to make sure the theme parks and Resorts stay clean.

In a recent social media post, a Guest asked if “pee has really become that big of a problem” at Disney World. While most replies said they haven’t experienced it, many acknowledged that they’ve heard stories of this kind of thing happening.

“I’m probably in the minority, but my last trip (9 days) I saw 2 younger children urinate on buses, 1 teen puke due to motion sickness, and was actually thrown up on at California grill. Honestly didn’t bother me much, laughed it off. My previous trips I’ve never encountered anything like that. Bad luck I suppose.”

While some Guests do get motion sickness while at Disney and can not control something that might happen, others letting children use the bathroom, not in restrooms, is something that should be stopped. Bodily fluid is something others do not want to step in, sit in, or have to deal with. Children not wanting to use the automated toilets can head to the baby care centers, located at the front of Disney Parks, which have rooms for nursing mothers, small toddler toilets, and a plethora of much-needed supplies for your day at Disney, including diapers, sunscreen, and other items you may have forgotten.

Have you seen Guests not using Disney bathrooms? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.

