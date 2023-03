Everyone hopes their family will be safe on vacation, particularly in a closed, secure environment like a cruise ship. But what should have been a relaxing trip evolved into a nightmare for MSC Cruise line passengers this week.

One passenger, Saja, shared a TikTok video of the moment she and other passengers confronted an MSC Group employee for hiding in a women’s bathroom stall near the Kid’s Club and recording them:

@sajac4 This man was in the women’s restroom located at the kids club. Please don’t leave your children unattended on any vacation & be aware of your surroundings at all times. #cruise #cruiseshipcrew ♬ original sound – Saja 🇵🇸

Saja alerted a housekeeping employee, who knocked on the door of the stall the man was in and attempted to lure him out. But the man remained silent. It wasn’t until a brave female passenger stood up, said, “Okay, why don’t we do this?” and knocked loudly, imitating housekeeping, that the man opened the door.

“I was wrong,” the man said. He was wearing an MSC employee uniform.

“You need to call security because he’s an employee,” the woman told the housekeeping staff member.

“I didn’t know; I just saw a camera pointing at me,” Saja explained.

Saja later shared a statement about the incident:

@sajac4 Please keep in mind that this issue IS NOT unique to MSC. Also, to answer your questions, No I have not been compensated in any way shape or form, or had contact with the cruise line. Nor am I interested. Just wanted to spread awareness. Us women have to stick together. ❤️ ♬ original sound – Saja 🇵🇸

“I have been contacted by authorities and have been informed that the gentleman in the video has been deported. My goal is NOT to disgrace a cruise line for the acts of 1 of their employees,” she wrote. “We had a great experience besides this incident & the other crew members were some of the best staff I had the privilege of meeting.”

In the caption, Saja further explained that she posted the video to raise awareness about the dangers facing women and children on vacation: “I have not been compensated in any way shape or form, or had contact with the cruise line. Nor am I interested. Just wanted to spread awareness.”

