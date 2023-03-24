Classic Universal Attraction Finally Gets Anniversary Update

in Universal Orlando, Universal Studios

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres Leave a comment
Classic Universal Attraction - E.T. The Ride

Credit: Inside The Magic

A classic Universal Studios Florida attraction just got a few cool and nostalgic updates to its ride queue outdoors.

Universal Orlando Resort has operated since opening its doors in 1990. Since then, they’ve created classic attractions, such as “Back to the Future – The Ride,” “Jaws,” and “Kongfrontation.” These beloved Universal Parks rides had come and gone, leaving only one classic ride in operation when the Park opened.

Boy's foot crushed on Universal Studio's E.T. ride, seeking $15,000 in damages
Credit: Universal Orlando

The “E.T. Adventure” is still operating after opening in July 1990. The ride features nostalgic scents (you know the one I’m talking about), vintage props, and some pretty awesome animatronics (though some animatronics need some TLC). The wait time for this ride is usually less than 15 minutes on a good day or 30 minutes on a hectic day (sometimes the ride has gone up to an hour or more wait time). In October 2022, the ride celebrated its 40th anniversary since the initial E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) film was released in cinemas.

Classic Universal Attraction Anniversary Posters
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

The outdoor queue features some movie posters from various countries, but it needed new posters as most of the ones in the queue were severely outdated. Universal Orlando Resort has finally updated those posters to feature unique imagery and excellent callbacks for Park Guests. Check out the photos below.

Related: Classic Universal Attraction Receives Much-Needed Upgrade

Classic Universal Attraction Update
Credit: Alicia Stella
Classic Universal Attraction Update
Credit: Alicia Stella

Theme Park Enthusiast and blogger Alicia Stella first tweeted the photos of the new 40th Anniversary posters yesterday afternoon, revealing some incredible new artwork inspired by the film the ride is based on.

Related: Universal Extends Closure of Orlando Attraction

The posters highlight iconic scenes from the film and ride, along with a catchy new tagline: ‘E.T. in his Adventure on earth.’ Fans of the ride have been speculating for years on whether or not Universal would replace the ride with something new, especially following news that the Woody Woodpecker KidZone would be rethemed. But Universal did confirm and put all of our minds at ease that E.T. was here to stay.

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

Be the first to comment!