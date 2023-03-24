Classic Universal Attraction Finally Gets Anniversary Update

A classic Universal Studios Florida attraction just got a few cool and nostalgic updates to its ride queue outdoors.

Universal Orlando Resort has operated since opening its doors in 1990. Since then, they’ve created classic attractions, such as “Back to the Future – The Ride,” “Jaws,” and “Kongfrontation.” These beloved Universal Parks rides had come and gone, leaving only one classic ride in operation when the Park opened.

The “E.T. Adventure” is still operating after opening in July 1990. The ride features nostalgic scents (you know the one I’m talking about), vintage props, and some pretty awesome animatronics (though some animatronics need some TLC). The wait time for this ride is usually less than 15 minutes on a good day or 30 minutes on a hectic day (sometimes the ride has gone up to an hour or more wait time). In October 2022, the ride celebrated its 40th anniversary since the initial E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) film was released in cinemas.

The outdoor queue features some movie posters from various countries, but it needed new posters as most of the ones in the queue were severely outdated. Universal Orlando Resort has finally updated those posters to feature unique imagery and excellent callbacks for Park Guests. Check out the photos below.

Theme Park Enthusiast and blogger Alicia Stella first tweeted the photos of the new 40th Anniversary posters yesterday afternoon, revealing some incredible new artwork inspired by the film the ride is based on.

Closer photos of the 4 new posters at E.T. Adventure! (Hard to get an angle without glare.) I love the tagline “E.T. in his Adventure on earth!” pic.twitter.com/wQVRoHOmjp — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) March 23, 2023

The posters highlight iconic scenes from the film and ride, along with a catchy new tagline: ‘E.T. in his Adventure on earth.’ Fans of the ride have been speculating for years on whether or not Universal would replace the ride with something new, especially following news that the Woody Woodpecker KidZone would be rethemed. But Universal did confirm and put all of our minds at ease that E.T. was here to stay.