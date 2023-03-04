Cast Member Finds Drugs, Alcohol, and Bodily Fluids in Disney Resort Hotel Room

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Zach Gass
grand floridian resort walt disney world

To say that Disney’s Cast Members go through a lot to make the magic happen for guests visiting the parks would be a glorious understatement. Although working for Disney might sound like a fairytale come true to some, many CMs are put through the wringer on a daily basis.

A PhotoPass Cast Member takes a photo facing the camera in front of Cinderella Castle.
Poor Cast Member working conditions have been circulating social media at an unsettling rate, and many have claimed the magic is gone from the kingdom. Reports of harassment, assault, and other such abhorrent behavior toward Disney staff continue to grow, but that might just be the tip of the iceberg.

Many Cast Members have opened up about their experiences while on duty, and several turned from Disney fantasy to terrible tragedy. While dealing with belligerent or messy hotel visitors is part of the job at the Walt Disney World Resort, one former member of housekeeping shares an account that should make any future Guest think and reevaluate about how they treat the staff.

saratoga springs resort hotel
Any housekeeping employee will have some horror story of what they’ve had to clean. Sleeping isn’t just only activity that happens in a hotel room, and that’s even true for a place like Walt Disney World, especially for couples on their honeymoon.

Wedded bliss at the Magic Kingdom might sound incredible, and it definitely is for some. However, @kconsuelo shares her harrowing tale of a post-honeymoon cleanup as a Cast Member at Disney’s Saratoga Springs. Readers should beware that while the video below contains no unsightly footage, the story being told is of a very graphic and sexual nature and viewer digression is highly advised.

@kconsuelo

Replying to @venus_payne here ya go ☺️

♬ original sound – swaylo

The account described by the former CM should absolutely disgust dedicated Disney fans. There are definitely certain stereotypes regarding wedding night activities, but what was described was repulsively excessive.

Many Cast Members already have grueling jobs in sanitation, safety, security, and even lifeguarding, but the way some Guests treat them can be absolutely appalling. Messes happen, but someone always has to clean them up.

This story should serve as a reminder to all Disney Park Guests past, present, and future to be kind to the dedicated staff of Cast Members that make the magic happen. It wouldn’t be Disney without them.

Do you have a Disney Guest horror story? Share with Inside the Magic in the comments below.

Zach Gass

