‘Blue Beetle’ Star Reveals When The Trailer Will Release

DC might be going through a reshuffle, but co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have allowed Blue Beetle to move forward. The new movie will feature a hero the world has not seen, especially in the DCU.

How will Blue Beetle connect to the grand DCU release schedule? One way is that Blue Beetle brings in the first look at Booster Gold, a character getting his own series as part of the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters release slate. Booster Gold and Blue Beetle are known to be allies in the comics, which could mean both will exist together in some bigger capacity moving forward.

Everyone has been patiently waiting to see what this new DCU movie will look like, especially considering it will be released in August. Well, one of the stars of the movie just released the biggest tease for the trailer.

Comedian and movie star George Lopez posted an image to his Instagram page with co-stars Harvey Guillen, Xolo Maridueña, and the movie’s director, Angel Manuel Soto. His caption reads, “SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE!! TRAILER COMING SOON AND YOU’RE GONNA LOVE IT!!”

The exciting aspect of his update is that it states the trailer for the movie is “coming soon.” That makes us wonder what “soon” means regarding Lopez’s post. Again, Blue Beetle is set to release in August, so it stands to reason that the world should have already been given a trailer.

Still, Lopez has revealed that the trailer for the new DC movie is coming soon, which is enough to get everyone excited.

Who is the Blue Beetle?

Blue Beetle is a hero that has existed in American comics since 1939. However, DC bought the rights to the hero back in 1983, using three distinct characters to portray the superhero. Dan Garrett was the first character to portray the hero, as he ate a pill that gave him superpowers. This pill would be changed to be known as the “sacred scarab.”

Ted Kord is the second Blue Beetle but does not have superpowers. He used technology to appear to be a superhero and was brought over during DC’s Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline. He would eventually be part of the Justice Society of America, though he was killed right before DC’s Infinite Crisis event.

The third is Jamie Reyes, portrayed by Xolo Maridueña in the new movie, who is the character’s most known and contemporary version. Reyes was often part of the Teen Titans and had two of his comic series. Reyes was named the primary Blue Beetle when DC had their big comic reboot in 2011, known as the “New 52.”

Reyes would take on a much different version of the character, described as more alien than anything. Reyes binds himself to the “sacred scarab” shortly after the death of Ted Kord, which provides an extraterrestrial suit that gives him powers. Reyes then builds a strong relationship with Booster Gold, Kord’s former partner.

When Will Blue Beetle Release?

Blue Beetle will release on August 18, 2023. The film stars Xolo Maridueña as Jamie Reyes, Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Raoul Max Trujillo as Conrad Carapax, and George Lopez as Uncle Rudy Reyes.

The DC film is directed by Angel Manuel Soto, who famously worked on The Farm and Charm City Kings.

