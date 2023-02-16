You Can Fly From Disneyland to Disney World for Under $100

With faith, trust, and a little bit of pixie dust, you can fly anywhere, at least according to Peter Pan. Well, now you can fly in between Disney Parks for under $100.

If you’ve ever dreamed of a split stay between Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, you may be in luck. A new budget airline called Breeze Airways offers a nonstop route between John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, and Orlando International Airport (MCO) for just $69 one-way.

Service began today, February 16, at John Wayne Airport, and flights are currently scheduled once daily, departing from Santa Ana at 8:35 a.m. PST and landing in Orlando at 4:15 p.m. EST – “connecting Disney to Disney,” as Breeze Chief Commercial Officer Lukas Johnson said to the Orange County Register.

The airline is currently offering $69 tickets as an introductory rate, and rates will rise between $119 and $199 later on. Included in this “Nice” rate is one personal item, while the $184 “Nicer” rate includes a carry-on and extra legroom, and “Nicest” is a first-class rate with two checked bags, a carry-on, and priority boarding.

The “Nice” rate is lower than a one-day ticket to either Disneyland or Walt Disney World, which are $104 and $109-$124, respectively. Breeze Airways also appears to be the only airline currently offering a direct flight between these two airports, with many others servicing both, but connections are required to travel between them.

This move is potentially targeting Southwest Airlines, who offer low-cost routes between the two airports, but with one or more stops. With the meltdown that Southwest Airlines experienced in December, Breeze Airways could be seen as a much more reliable alternative.

Being able to travel from Disneyland to Disney World in less than one day is a game changer for those who have dreamed of doing park-to-park trips. Can you imagine waking up in the Disneyland Hotel in the morning and making it to dinner at ‘Ohana and Happily Ever After at the Magic Kingdom in the evening? That sounds like a great day of vacation for us. Parkgoers should be sure to take advantage of this deal before the price goes up on Breeze Airways’ website.

