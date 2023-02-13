Popular Theme Park Attraction Closing Permanently After 20 Years

The theme park community is mourning the loss of an incredibly popular attraction.

While the theming, atmosphere, and snacks are all great reasons to visit a theme park, the main “attraction” are, well, the attractions. The main reason millions of Guests pour into Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, or Six Flags is the rides. From Space Mountain at Disney to Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal, the rides are what most Guests anticipate when visiting.

This is where theme parks like Six Flags thrive, offering adrenaline junkies a plethora of rides, attractions, and roller coasters to choose from. Over the last few decades, the Six Flags suite of Parks have introduced several world-renowned roller coasters and rides, such as Kingda Ka, El Torro, Goliath, Nitro, and Medusa.

However, theme park fans know that sometimes rides shut down, either due to a refurbishment or an actual, permanent closure.

It’s sad whenever a ride closes, but it’s an expected part of the cycle, with old rides making way for new ones. Rides can be closed for a variety of reasons, with reliability, age, and space all being very important factors. Recently, it was revealed that the iconic Xcalibur attraction at Six Flags St. Louis would be permanently retiring.

Xcalibur can no longer be found listed on the official website. This beloved spinning flat ride first opened in 2003 at Six Flags St. Louis.

Six Flags Entertainment is home to several theme parks all across the country. The theme parks can be found in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Houston, Atlanta, St Louis, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Chicago, Buffalo, Washington D.C, Baltimore, New York, New Jersey, Lake George, and Massachusetts.

