‘Star Wars’ Finally Joins Popular Social Media App

Stop scrolling, there’s a new post from the galaxy. And it’s bringing fun news to excited fans.

With official accounts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, Star Wars was noticeably missing from one popular social media platform. With one video to its name, the new account shot to over 15, 000 followers. Fans of the intergalactic franchise can now find the official Star Wars account on TikTok.

In a cheeky first post, the account says “Hello there,” to followers with an edit of Obi-Wan Kenobi from several of the Star Wars films. The caption says “These are your first steps,” and informs viewers that A New Hope (1977), Revenge of the Sith (2005), and Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) are all now streaming on Disney+.

The post comes just two weeks before the release of The Mandalorian (2019) Season 3, and follows in the wake of Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal hosting SNL. During the episode, Pascal poked fun at his current popularity on TikTok and the amount of “fancam” edits that have come from the app since the release of The Last of Us, which the Star Wars actor also features in. Edits have included clips from several of his films and shows, including The Mandalorian.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, and specifically Ewan McGregor’s portrayal, has long been a fan-favorite character. Considering his popularity with fans and the amount of fan edits he already has on the app, it seems as though the official account decided to join in the trend. The franchise has found great success with its original streaming content, able to dive into characters and stories popular with fans but previously unexplored to a deeper extent.

In an interesting move, currently, the official account only follows 20 people, all of them Star Wars creators and influencers. As of yet, the Star Wars account does not follow any official media or production accounts.