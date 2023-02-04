How ‘Willow’ is Forever Linked to ‘The Last Of Us’

A surprising connection between Willow (1988) and HBO’s The Last Of Us (2023) has been revealed.

The hit video game adaptation — based on Naughty Dog’s incredibly successful The Last Of Us franchise — earned critical acclaim for its latest episode, Episode Three, which told the love story of survivalists Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Part of that story featured the song ‘Long, Long Time’ by Linda Ronstadt, which Bill plays for Frank on his family piano.

But Lucasfilm Story Group’s Pablo Hidalgo revealed that Ronstadt is actually surprisingly connected to a key part of Willow, the classic Eighties fantasy romp which was recently adapted into a Disney+ show.

Pablo shared on his Twitter, @Pabl0Hidalgo:

Since Linda Ronstadt is trending, reminder that she’s one third of the inspiration of Cherlindrea’s name. #willow

Since Linda Ronstadt is trending, reminder that she’s one third of the inspiration of Cherlindrea’s name. #willow — Pablo Hidalgo (@pabl0hidalgo) January 31, 2023

Cherlindrea is the forest entity from the original 1988 film, played by Maria Holvöe, who tasked Willow (Warwick Davis) with delivering her wand to the sorceress Fin Raziel. Her wand reappeared in the Disney+ continuation, wielded by Elora Danan herself (Ellie Bamber) after being kept safe by Willow for the intervening years between adventures.

Cherlindrea was also responsible for two of her Brownie friends, Franjean (Rick Overton) and Rool (Kevin Pollak) with Willow on his quest to take Elora Danan to the safety of Tir Asleen.

Ronstadt, a friend of Lucasfilm creator George Lucas, inspired the middle ‘lind’ part of the entity’s name. In the replies to Hidalgo’s tweet, a fan reminded them how the creature’s name was originally formed.

Angel de Jorge (@Angel_deJorge) shared:

I remember that Warwick Davids (sic) told it in his audio-commentary on the film. Cher for Cheryl, Ron Howard’s wife and Drea for Andrea, Bob Dolman’s wife.

I remember that Warwick Davids told it in his audio-commentary on the film. Cher for Cheryl, Ron Howard's wife and Drea for Andrea, Bob Dolman's wife. — Ángel de Jorge (@Angel_deJorge) January 31, 2023

It turns out that to name an ancient forest deity, you take inspiration from not one, not two, but three important women: Cheryl Howard, the wife of director Ron, Linda, and Andrea, the wife of Willow co-writer Bob Dolman. So that’s how a key part of The Last Of Us came to be linked to Willow forever.

Did you know how Linda Ronstadt was linked to Willow? Tell us in the comments below.