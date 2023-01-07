‘Willow’ Just Made Lucasfilm History

in Star Wars, Television

Posted on by Oliver Dyson Leave a comment
Julian Glover as General Veers in 'Star Wars - Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back' (1980).

Credit: Lucasfilm

The latest episode of Willow (2022) made Lucasfilm history thanks to the appearance of one actor.

Julian Glover as Zeb in 'Willow' (2022). Credit: Lucasfilm
Credit: Lucasfilm

Julian Glover made a relatively brief appearance in the episode “The Shattered Sea” as Zeb, proprietor of a shack on the titular ocean. He runs tours from there with his mudmander, and offers our heroes, including Willow (Warwick Davis), Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber), Graydon (Tony Revolori), Kit (Ruby Cruz) Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel) and Jade (Erin Kellyman), refuge.

It isn’t long before he is revealed to actually be The Dag (Claudia Hughes), the villainous flying member of The Gales, The Crone’s leading henchmen.

But the real surprise is how meaningful Glover’s appearance actually is. It means he is now the first actor to have appeared in a named role in all three of Lucasfilm’s major film franchises, alongside his turns in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and Star Wars – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

Julian Glover as Walter Donovan in 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' (1983). Credit: Lucasfilm
Credit: Lucasfilm

RELATED: ‘Willow’ Episode 7 Recap: “The Shattered Sea”

In Last Crusade, Glover appeared as the turncoat American businessman Walter Donovan, who collaborated with the Nazis to try and find the Holy Grail, whatever the cost.

In Empire Strikes Back, he appeared as General Veers, who led the Imperial assault on the Rebels’ base on Hoth, riding into battle from within an AT-AT.

Skywalker Sound sound designer David W. Collins noted the significance on Twitter, writing:

Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think that after today’s release of #willow Chapter 7, Julian Glover is now the first actor to hit all three @Lucasfilm franchises

Dedicated Star Wars podcast Talking Bay 94 responded to Collins’ tweet pointing out that Glover wasn’t the first overall actor to achieve the feat: that honor belongs to Ken Coombs, who appeared in Star Wars – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983) and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) as an Imperial Officer and Nightclub Guest respectively, as well as a turn as a nobleman in the original Willow (1988).

Julian Glover as General Veers in 'Star Wars - Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back' (1980).
Credit: Lucasfilm

@TalkingBay94 tweeted:

Ken Coombs! (Non-speaking / extra, but still!) why am i the way that i am

Did you realize this fact about Julian Glover? Tell us in the comments below.

Oliver Dyson

Oli lives and works in London. When he isn't writing recaps, reviews, or speculative fiction about how Academy Award winning actresses could enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he works in marketing in the film and entertainment industry. Reared on a diet of Star Wars, superheroes and 'saurs (dinosaurs, to make the alliteration work).

Be the first to comment!