Dad Completely Loses His Pants at Walt Disney World

Many Disney World Guests were left with a story they won’t soon forget after seeing much more of another Guest than they ever wanted to.

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Disney also has a popular shopping and dining district called Disney Springs, which includes shops, pin trading, restaurants, and much more for Guests to enjoy.

There are all kinds of fun attractions that Disney Park Guests can enjoy when visiting the theme parks, including Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Soarin’ Around the World, Living with the Land, Mickey and Minnie’s Runway Railway, Test Track, “It’s Tough to be a Bug!”, Slinky Dog Dash, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and many more attractions.

However, it seems that many Guests recently got some entertainment– and perhaps even scarring– that they weren’t expecting to get.

In a recent social media post, one Guest shared that they were in the midst of seeing a family arguing, probably after a long day at the Parks, when the child decided to pull his father’s pants down. Of course, the dad was completely naked underneath.

“I watched a family arguing while waiting for the boat to the Poly,” the Guest said. “The son, maybe seven or eight, grabs his Dad and just yanks his pants down. Dad was free as a bird.”

We’re not sure what the argument was about or what caused the whole thing, but we are sure of one thing: Whoever experienced this accident will remember this as a sign not to argue with your family while not wearing underwear.

These Disney World Guests were waiting for the Polynesian Village Resort transportation.

Disney’s Polynesia Village Resort celebrates the spirit of the South Pacific with an oasis of tropical palms, lush vegetation, and so much more. From moonlit nights immersed in the outdoor island ambiance to the exotic tastes of our world-class restaurants, you’ll discover the signature tropical atmosphere that’s made Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort a favorite Disney destination since 1971.

For more information or to book at Disney World vacation, please visit the official Disney website where you’ll be able to find all the information on room rates, Park Tickets, Disney Park Reservations, and much more.

What do you think of this Disney World incident? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.