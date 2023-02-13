Disney World Attraction In Hot Water, Mysteriously Closing Early

For Disney World Guests hoping to catch a ride on a popular attraction before its imminent closure, things just got a little more difficult.

Walt Disney World Resort, known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” is home to four world-class theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios that bring in millions of Disney Park Guests each and every year.

While some Guests come for the iconic and timeless attractions-– like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and “it’s a small world”– others come for the thrill rides, like Space Mountain, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Expedition Everest, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and of course, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

If you’re planning to ride in a super-stretch limo on the way to the famous rockband’s concert, you’re going to want to get to Disney World soon.

Inside the Magic has already covered that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will be closing down for an extended refurbishment period beginning February 21, 2023 and running through the summer of 2023.

Now, Disney has made a slight change to the attraction’s operating hours. On Monday, February 21 and Tuesday, February 22, the coaster will now close an hour earlier, at 8:00 p.m. Disney did not give a reason for this change in operation, and it’s interesting that this is coming just a week before the ride is set to close for several months.

Is Disney World changing Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith?

There have been numerous rumors over the course of the last several months that Disney might change the attraction completely.

At this point, though, the company has given away nothing about the update.

As a matter of fact, Disney still hints at the attraction remaining the same when it opens in the summer of 2023, stating:

“This rocktastic attraction will resume its super-stretch limo rides in summer 2023.”

Aerosmith headman Steven Tyler is in some trouble following a lawsuit alleging that he sexually assaulted a minor several decades ago. This has led many fans and insiders to believe that Disney will have no choice but to remove Aerosmith from the ride and, interestingly enough, there are reports that the contract with Aerosmith is set to come up as early as this year.

If this is the case, Disney could remove Aerosmith from the attraction and still keep the “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster” name. While there have been many rethemes– including Powerline from A Goofy Movie (1995)— that fans have dreamt up, the truth is that this attraction is not likely to undergo massive changes during its refurbishment period of a few months.

What do you think Disney will do with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith? Let us at Inside the Magic know in the comments!