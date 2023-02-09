Disney Offers Special Discounted Rate For Luxury Resort

Disney is always updating and making new specials for Guests to experience Disney magic.

Disney Aulani is located in Hawaii. Though they do not have a theme park close like Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, there are still plenty of perks and epic adventures to enjoy while visiting Disney Aulani that Guests will want to take advantage of.

Disney Aulani has something for all ages. Guests can enjoy the Oahu Luau, pools, spas, shopping, water slides, and many more exciting activities.

Disney also makes deals for Guests to find reasonable price rooms and trips. Disney Aulani just added a new deal for U.S. Military members so they can save on their next vacation.

Disney Aulani is treating United States Military members with up to 30% off an Aulani Resort room this spring and summer. This discount is how Disney says thank you to former and active US Military.

This discount is only available on most Sunday to Thursday nights from April 16, 2023 through June 1,2023 and it must be used for stays of 2 or more consecutive nights. Guests can book their stay now using this deal and take advantage of the discount and memories that will last a lifetime.

Disney Aulani states that the offer is valid for “active or retired members of the US military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the US Coast Guard, the US Space Force, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS) and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Spouses of eligible military service members also qualify if they are able to present a valid and active US military ID in the absence of active eligible military personnel.” One thing Disney wants Guests using this discount is that they must present their military ID upon check-in to use this discount.

Guests looking to book this deal can head to Disney Aulani’s official website.

