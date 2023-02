Disney proposals became a viral topic online last year after a Disney Cast Member snapped a ring from a Guest mid-proposal in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris. The Guests climbed onto a restricted stage but alleged they had permission from a different Cast Member. Disneyland Paris later apologized to the Guests.

But that wasn’t the first time a couple’s Disney Park engagement didn’t go as planned! On TikTok this week, a Disneyland Resort Guest (@benny_the_cab) shared the story of the time his family accidentally “ruined” a proposal at Disneyland Park:

The Guest said their family was under the influence after eating dinner at Club 33. New Orleans Square was completely empty when they walked through, except for three other Guests.

“Two of them, a boy and a girl, are standing very close together, kind of whispering, holding hands,” he explained. “The third one is a little bit around the corner, but he has a camera out, and he’s pointed at the other two.”

“I bet you know what’s about to go down,” the Guest continued. “Unfortunately for them, so did my sister, who screams at the top of her lungs. I guess she couldn’t help it. ‘Oh my god, are you proposing?’”

“At that point, I just ran as fast as I could through Adventureland,” he explained. “I know for a fact that wasn’t the proposal those two wanted to have. If you are that couple, I’m so very sorry!”

