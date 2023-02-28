Disney Answers Guest Complaints on Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line is providing a solution to a common complaint on their newest ship, the Disney Wish.

The Disney Wish, the newest ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet, started sailing in 2022. It was received very well, as Guests marveled at the stunning interior, unique dining options, marvelous entertainment, and more. The luxury liner offers theatrical dining experiences based around Frozen and Marvel, the AquaMouse waterslide-coaster (the first ever Disney attraction at sea), several musical productions, including The Little Mermaid and Aladdin, an immersive kids’ club with highly themed rooms, and more.

Complaints about the Disney Wish have been sparse, other than working out the usual kinks shortly after the ship first set sail. However, one issue has continued to bother Guests – the placement of the TVs in the stateroom.

The large, in-room televisions are directly across from the master bed in most staterooms and are bolted to the wall with no pull-out or turn option, meaning those sitting on the couch or in the bunk bed cannot see it. This seems like quite the oversight for a ship geared towards families, as it renders them unable to all watch TV together unless everyone piles onto the bed. And while that might make for some fun cozy nights, it’s not ideal for those who might want to watch something once others in the room have gone to bed.

Disney has finally answered these complaints with a new solution – Bring Your Own Device, or BYOD. The service allows Guests to bring additional devices to stream on (like tablets or laptops) and be able to connect to the wifi to do so, WITHOUT having to pay for the package. From there, Guests can stream all the available channels usually offered on the stateroom TV.

To access this service, Guests can launch the DCL Navigator App and go to “Stateroom TV Streaming” under the “More” tab. From there, they will be able to access the wifi through their browser (it can also be accessed on a laptop directly at mxms.dcl.disney.go.com , but it only works on the ship).

This will, hopefully, allow for more flexibility when it comes to in-stateroom entertainment.