Can You Afford Disney World In 2023? The New Totals May Shock You.

Are you planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort is 2023? Well, we all know that Disney World can be a fun and exciting place that Guests want to vacation, but these vacations can also be incredibly expensive.

Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” though some Guests may feel otherwise when it means taking out another credit card, heading into debt, or not being able to afford their dream trip.

Disney World has four amazing theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. From tickets for the Disney Parks to hotel rates and much more, it can be awfully expensive and add up in a hurry for Guests wanting to enjoy their vacation at Walt Disney World Resort.

One recent Reddit Thread showed just this as a Guest compiled numbers for a trip for mid-October for two adults. Disney prices change with the time of year and how many days Guests plan to visit the parks.

For two people in late October:

5 Nights at All Star Movies – Room Total: $878.49

3 Day-1 Park Ticket = $420 x 2 = $842.06 (no G+ due to DAS)

MNSSHP = $175 x 2 = $350 (probably will go up…)

Roundtrip Airfare = $448 x 2 = $896 total * (covered by reward miles)

Food/souvenirs – non-drinkers who split meals: $700ish (only 2 TS planned)

Ubers – four rides or so: $100

Total Estimated: $3,766.55 *

While this is just an estimate for this particular Guest and depends on where they will be flying from and how much they plan to spend, it’s easy to see through this post just how much it may cost when planning a trip to Disney World.

If Guests look on the Disney Website, the lowest one-day ticket is about $109.00. Guests can book a Disney Hotel and include their tickets when booking. Also, Disney has value resorts for Guests, which include a food court for Guests not wanting to spend as much money in the Parks, though these food courts can still have pricey items, as well.

While Guests know Disney has gone up on their prices, there’s no doubt that “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is still a popular tourist location for Guests of all ages to enjoy. Disney is known for making Disney magic and helping Guests have an enjoyable experience while there.

