Bomb Sniffing Dog Spotted In Disneyland

Disneyland is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Disneyland sees thousands of Guests daily. At the same time, seeing that many Guests daily, Disney Cast Members and Disney security work very hard to keep Disney Park Guests safe.

Disneyland Resort is home to two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Disney Parks includes many attractions, snacks, shops, and shows for Guests to enjoy.

Disneyland Park includes attractions such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Star Wars : Galaxy Edge, Splash Mountain, and many more attractions.

Disney California Adventure Park has attractions such as Toy Story Midway Mania!, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, Incredicoaster, Radiator Racers Springs, and many more for all ages to enjoy.

In a Reddit thread, Disneyland shows an important safety member. Disneyland’s bomb-sniffing dog, who lives on the property to be ready to go 24/7 hours a day. Disneyland keeps the bomb-sniffing dog just as a precaution to keep Guests and Cast Members as safe as possible.

Items that are not allowed in Disneyland Resort

Items not permitted include, but are not limited to, the following:

Pets – Only service animals are permitted.

Wagons

Skateboards

Scooters (motorized and non-motorized)

Drones

Mylar balloons made from shiny, foil-like plastic

Remote control toys

Inline skates

Shoes with built-in wheels

Bicycles

Motorcycles

Tricycles

Unicycles

Pogo sticks

2-wheeled vehicles, including Segway™ Human Transporters

Strollers larger than 31″ (79 cm) x 52″ (132 cm)

Stroller wagons

Suitcases, backpacks or similar bags with wheels

Suitcases, backpacks or similar bags larger than 24″ long x 15″ wide x 18″ high (61 cm x 38 cm x 46 cm)

The list continues with several other items that are not allowed in Disneyland Parks. You can head to the official Disneyland website to see the full list.

Have you seen the bomb-sniffing dog at Disneyland? Let Inside the Magic know if you have spotted or ran into this member of the Disney team.