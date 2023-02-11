‘Ant-Man’ Star Shares Adorable Story About What His Son Thought He did For Work

Ant-Man (2015) star Paul Rudd reveals his son had no idea he was a superhero!

Heartwarming stories with kids are part and parcel of the superhero genre, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These stories often occur off-camera and are done out of the goodness of the hearts of the actors and filmmakers from Marvel Studios. Sometimes these stories are endearing, sometimes they’re funny, but there’s an inseparable connection between kids and superheroes! This latest story may just take one of the top slots for the more humorous side!

Many Marvel fans can recall the touching stories, photos, and videos of Marvel Cinematic Universe legends like Chris Evans and Chris Pratt visiting children’s hospitals following the Super Bowl, taking pictures with the patients there, in costume, letting them hold props, and making their day! There were even instances like when Chris Evans sent a full-size Captain America shield to a little boy who had been mauled by a dog while saving his sister!

Then there’s that amazing video of Robert Downey Jr., in character as Tony Stark, hand-delivering an Iron Man-themed prosthetic arm to a young boy. The prosthetic, complete with Stark Tech case, had the classic red and gold color scheme, and when the parents of the little boy asked, “Do you know who that is?” the boy shyly smiled and responded, “Iron Man.” It’s an amazing way for people like that to give back! But not all interactions with the kiddos are simply heartwarming!

In a now-famous interview, early on in his tenure as The Hulk, Mark Ruffalo told a hilarious encounter he had at his daughter’s preschool. During a morning visit, one of the other students recognized Ruffalo as the Hulk and asked if he could turn into the big green superhero. Ruffalo, after some goading from his daughter, puffed up his cheeks and squared his shoulders, and the kid reneged, shouting, “Don’t! You’ll break the school!”

Now another Avenger has a hilarious story with his own child! According to an article from The Hollywood Reporter, Paul Rudd’s son had no idea that he was a superhero! Apparently, the sentiment that got across to Rudd’s son was that he worked at the movies, like a cinema, not in the movies! Rudd “never corrected” his child and said it probably took around a decade before he put things together. Talk about a revelation, learning that your own father is not only a movie star but an Avenger!

Rudd will appear next in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which releases in theaters in less than a week, on February 17, 2023. The sequel stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Corey Stoll as MODOK. Quantumania promises humor, action, and drama as Scott (Rudd) goes head to head against Kang (Majors), setting up the “Kang Dynasty.”

