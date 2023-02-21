After Hours Experience Allows Guests Full Park Access

During the day the Orlando theme parks can be crowded, expensive, and doing everything you want can be hit or miss. Both Disney and Universal put on their own after-hours events seasonally throughout the year, including Halloween Horror Nights and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

The after hours events hosted by the parks are an additional cost on top of a daytime ticket, and provide several unique entertainment and Guest experiences. However, there’s another way Guests can experience the theme parks after hours. Orlando Informer hosts several separately ticketed events at Universal Orlando Resort year-round. Although the cost can be higher than a daytime ticket, it includes several things that make it a worthwhile experience.

The Orlando Informer meetups include limited crowds and wait times, all-you-can-eat food and non-alcoholic drinks, and a fun experience without the hassle and chaos that daytime theme park crowds can bring. They offer a limited amount of tickets in an effort to keep crowds lower, making it easier for Guests to see and do everything on their bucket lists.

While it may not be the most cost-effective option for an out-of-town Guest, these meetups can be a great option for locals to experience the Parks at a quieter level. Guests are allowed entry to both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure and are able to experience popular areas and attractions. Guests can ride Jurassic World VelociCoaster, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and can wander through Hogsmeade while riding Hagrid’s Magical Motorbike Adventure and the Forbidden Journey. Over at Universal Studios, attendees can ride Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Revenge of the Mummy, and can access Diagon Alley, including Escape from Gringotts.

These events happen a handful of times a year and allow attendees to enter the Parks starting around 5:00 PM with the event concluding around 1:30 AM, several hours after the Parks have closed to daytime Guests.