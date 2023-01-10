Video Goes Viral Claiming Man Lost His Hands on Disney World Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth” for a reason.

Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are home to many magical attractions, which include rides and entertainment offerings for Disney World Guests to enjoy.

Of course, while every Disney World Guest has their favorite ride, there are some attractions that simply reach “iconic” status. Of course, we’re talking about attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, and Space Mountain.

Recently, a video went viral claiming that a man lost his hands on Space Mountain.

The video fooled many on the internet and it claimed that “the lights will now be on permanently inside Space Mountain after a man lost his hands while riding the indoor roller coaster.”

Of course, the video came from MouseTrap News, which is a satire site. The satire site covers all things Disney from a satirical point of view, and creates TikTok with the intent of fooling some, while giving others a good laugh.

The video was so convincing for some, however, that several “fact-checkers,” including Snopes, had to release articles “fact-checking” the video and labeling it as “satire.”

While Space Mountain may seem to be in close quarters when riding, Disney has strategically built the coaster to ensure Guests’ safety. You are in no danger while riding the attraction, though many Guests always joke about being scared to raise their hands while riding the roller coaster.

When riding Space Mountain, you’ll dip and careen into the inky blackness as a futuristic soundtrack echoes all around you. Fly past shooting stars and celestial satellites. Roar past streaking orbs of light, wayward comets, and migrant meteors. Feel the pull of gravity as you’re drawn into a swirling wormhole!

Have you ever been scared to put your hands up while riding Space Mountain? Let us know in the comments!