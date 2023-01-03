Universal Orlando trying to go smoke free?

Universal Orlando is known for having two theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Each theme park has attractions for all ages.

Universal Studios Florida includes attractions like E.T. Adventure, Revenge of the Mummy, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Transformers 3D, and many more iconic attractions. Guests visiting Universal’s Islands of Adventure can find attractions like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Red Fish Blue Fish One Fish Two Fish, Doctor Doom’s FearFall, and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man.

Universal has decided to reduce designated smoking areas in theme parks.

Guest looking for a smoking location at Universal Parks will now only have one designated smoking area in each theme park. The smoking area in Universal Studios Florida is in Gramercy Park located in front of Revenge of the Mummy.

The smoking area in Universal’s Islands of Adventure is in front of the lagoon in the Port of Entry section. If you have questions about finding the nearest area, you can ask a Universal Team Member or check the official Universal Orlando app.

Many schools, government buildings, and other locations have already switched over to smoke-free campuses. Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are both smoke-free inside the Parks, but many Guests still try to smoke inside the Parks. Will Universal follow in Disney’s footsteps and try to remove smoking throughout the Parks?

Universal has not changed the smoking locations at Universal’s CityWalk just yet. Inside the Magic will continue to update Guests on changes inside and outside of Universal Orlando.

Do you think Universal Orlando will become smoke-free like Disney World? Let us know in the comments below!