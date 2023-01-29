Universal Shares Secret Tips You Need to Know to Save Money

Universal Orlando, Disney World SeaWorld, and LEGOLAND are all competing for tourists in the Orlando area.

Universal Orlando Resort is constantly updating with new attractions and building new theme parks. This would be a big thing to consider when planning a trip. Universal already has two theme parks and a water park but they are in the process of building a third theme park, titled Epic Universe. Universal’s Island of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida have different attractions for all ages for Guests to enjoy. Volcano Bay is Universal’s water park and Guests can enjoy this park year-round with the heated pools and lazy river or enjoy water slides.

Guests looking to save time can enjoy Universal’s complimentary and quick transportation by staying on location at any Universal hotel. Each hotel includes buses that will take you back and forth to CityWalk. If Guests are staying at a premier hotel like Hard Rock Hotel, they can use water taxis or buses to get them to and from the Parks. With the shuttle or water taxi, Guests can arrive early or stay late, which will save time instead of looking for a parking spot.

One perk Universal includes for Guests staying on-site is early admission. One of the best ways to save time is to avoid the long lines of some of the most popular rides and attractions. Getting to the park early, before most guests can enter, enables incredible access to relatively empty queues. Guests of all Universal Orlando’s hotels receive special access to the theme parks with Early Park Admission up to one hour before the theme park opens. Early admission includes Universal’s Volcano Bay, too!

When it comes to saving money at Universal, Guests can use the grab-and-go option at the hotels. It is so convenient to make a quick stop for a snack or sandwich and get back to the fun. Also, Universal has budget-friendly hotels. An incredible benefit of staying at a premier hotel– which includes Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, and Loews Royal Pacific Resort –is receiving complimentary Universal Express Unlimited passes. Guests will enjoy free Universal Express ride access allowing Guests to skip the regular lines at most attractions within Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

