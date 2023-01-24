“Should Be Permanently Banned,” Universal Guests Purposely Ruin Rides

Universal Orlando Resort is a popular tourist location. Guests from all over come to visit Universal Parks.

Universal is home to two different theme parks, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Each theme park has several different attractions, shows, and excitement for Guests of all ages to enjoy. Guests at Universal Orlando can enjoy popcorn, churros, and slushies while waiting in line for attractions or shows.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure includes attractions like The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Red Fish, Blue Fish, One Fish, Two Fish, Cat in the Hat, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic World VelicoCoaster, and many more.

Universal Studios Florida includes attractions such as Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Revenge of the Mummy, and Fast and the Furious- Supercharged.

In a recent Reddit Thread, one Guest wrote a message for Universal Guests. They vented about terrible behavior they have experienced on rides recently, including people talking on rides, taking flash pictures, and giving input on attractions. In addition, they said they experienced parents allowing their children to “scream swear words” during the ride and “actively encouraging them.”

While Universal does have a say in who gets banned and removed from their theme parks, please be kind and watch for others. If you are a parent or guardian of a smaller children, watch their language and your language while and during an attraction and throughout the theme parks.

Guests should always be respectful of others and listen to Team Members as they direct them on attractions.

All attractions at Universal Orlando Resort include health advisory guidelines for Guests.

