The real reason behind a major change for one Willow (2022) character has been revealed by the showrunner.

In ‘Wildwood‘, Tony Revolori’s character Graydon underwent a major transformation — and we aren’t talking about him springing back from possession by The Gales during the adventurers’ time in Nockmaar.

No, instead Graydon lost his trademark facial hair, which he has sported since his introduction way back in episode one.

During the festivities at the Bone Reavers camp, where the group celebrate Jade’s (Erin Kellyman) newfound Reaver heritage with her sister Scorpia (Adwoa Aboah), Scorpia’s righthand man Toth (Charlie Rawes) and some of the others are helping him work out how to win over Elora (Ellie Bamber).

Part of their plan involves a bit of a makeover for the spellbound, lovestruck Prince, one which sees him losing his ‘tache and beard.

Bone Reavers are perhaps not the best at giving relationship or dating advice — or at least, not advice suitable for a prince looking to court the prophesized savior of the world — but their makeover also served a practical purpose.

Willow showrunner Jonathan Kasdan revealed on Twitter that Graydon’s new look was an inspired way to navigate the needs of the actor’s upcoming appearance in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City (2023).

Anderson’s necessity for Revolori to be clean-shaven for his Asteroid City role would have presented a continuity issue for Willow, who had obviously established Graydon’s look already.

But the party, his character’s love story and the tough-but-loveable Toth all presented a perfect opportunity.

Kasdan tweeted:

WILLOW TIDBIT: for his upcoming ASTEROID CITY, Wes Anderson badly wanted a clean-shaven @TonyRevolori, which was a continuity problem for us. But a little rewrite & a big assist from Charlie Rawes, lead to one of my fave bits in ep. 5, proving “no” is almost never the only answer.

It’s a great example of how creative storytelling and collaboration can solve tricky problems when it comes to managing actors’ busy schedules and keeping stories straight.

What did you think to Graydon’s new look? Tell us in the comments below.