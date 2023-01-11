Disney Executive’s Home Damaged By Runaway Tesla

Recently, we’ve seen an increase in car-related incidents at the Disney Parks. From people keying Guests’ cars in the EPCOT parking lot to several cars catching fire at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, there have been many strange occurrences happening lately at Disney.

Car-related accidents happen every day, not just to Disney Parks Guests, but even to Disney executives as well. Yesterday, for example, a Tesla crashed into a Disney HR lawyer’s pool at her $2 million home in Pasadena.

According to Daily Mail, the driver of the Tesla had reportedly accelerated on accident instead of braking. The car was located in a private parking lot behind the home, where it crashed through the wall and into the swimming pool.

The Pasadena Fire Department had posted about the incident on Twitter, explaining what happened, who was in the car at the time, and how they were rescued:

PFD and PPD are on scene 700 blk. west California Blvd. A Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, drove through a wall and into a pool. Three occupants in vehicle including a child. Good samaritans jumped into the pool and rescued the occupants. @PasadenaGov

According to Daily Mail:

The photo tweeted by local firefighters shows the smashed stucco and red brick wall in the foreground with the white Tesla Model S underwater in the backyard pool.

Three occupants were inside the vehicle, including two adults and a four-year-old child. These victims were rescued by nearby “Good Samaritans,” who were workers at a nearby school. These workers jumped into the swimming pool and rescued the victims from the car. Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident.

Shawna Swanson is the chief employment counsel for Disney, and she confirmed the house is hers. The Tesla in question had matched the same color and model as the one found parked in the driveway in a June 2022 Google Street View image, yet Swanson declined to comment on whether or not she owned the car.

