Fatal Car Crash Occurs Near Disney World, at Least One Dead

in Walt Disney World

A fatal car crash occurred near Walt Disney World Resort early this morning, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Click Orlando reported details about the accident, in which at least one person was killed:

At least one person was killed in a crash early Tuesday near Walt Disney World, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck happened around 1 a.m. on State Road 535 at Lake Vining Drive near Lake Buena Vista.

Video from the scene showed a silver-colored vehicle with front-end damage, but details about the crash have not yet been released.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is continuing to investigate the crash. It is not known if the incident involved any Disney World Cast Members or Guests at this time.

The area in which today’s car crash occurred has been in the news lately due to ongoing roadwork that is set to impact the famous Walt Disney World Resort welcome sign featuring Mickey Mouse on one side of the road [above] and Minnie Mouse on the other.

As changes to the intersection — SR 535 and Hotel Plaza Boulevard — continue, the signs are reportedly being taken down to make room for an overpass. This news has greatly upset Disney World Guests, who claim that fans “need that moment” when they enter the theme park’s property.

At this time, Disney officials have not commented on whether or not new signage of some sort will replace the iconic ones once they are removed.

Stay tuned to ITM as additional details about this fatal car accident emerge.

