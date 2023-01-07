RunDisney Invites Runners to “Chill out” at Blizzard Beach

This week, the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend has been taking place from January 4-8. This event is part of a more special celebration. Not only is the Resort celebrating its 50th anniversary, but this event also marks the 30th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, this event is going back in time, reliving ’90s nostalgia with ’90s themes, vibes, and outfits, along with classic Disney characters, giving runners a blast of the past and a look into Disney as it was back in 1994 when this event first started.

After a long, grueling event that tests runners’ endurance, participants will be glad to know that they can relax and cool off after the race at a nearby water park for half the price, thanks to runDisney.

A new Tweet from @runDisney shares a cool surprise for those participating in this weekend’s marathon events, along with their guests:

How CHILL! After long miles, relax at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park 🌊 #WDWMarathon Weekend runners & up to 3 Guests can enjoy 50% off 1-Day Water Park Ticket for use 1/3–1/10. Purchase w/valid race bib at @ESPNWWOS during Expo Hours or at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park!

Blizzard Beach, one of Disney’s water parks, is the perfect way to cool off after a race like this weekend’s events. The water park was recently rethemed as Frozen, with characters from the films, like Olaf and the Snowgie pals, located around the Parks.

Guests can also enjoy the several attractions that this park offers, including Summit Plummet, Teamboat Springs, Toboggan Racers, Cross Country Creek, and Runoff Rapids. Here are some descriptions of these rides, per Disney:

Summit Plummet – Plunge 12 stories almost straight down, rocketing through a darkened tunnel and into a massive spray of whitewater after a 360-foot-long, high-speed descent.

– Plunge 12 stories almost straight down, rocketing through a darkened tunnel and into a massive spray of whitewater after a 360-foot-long, high-speed descent. Teamboat Springs – Get ready to be propelled through 1,200 feet of twists and turns on this super-long, super-wide waterslide. On this epic whitewater journey down the mountain, you’re at the mercy of gravity—and unpredictable rapids.

– Get ready to be propelled through 1,200 feet of twists and turns on this super-long, super-wide waterslide. On this epic whitewater journey down the mountain, you’re at the mercy of gravity—and unpredictable rapids. Toboggan Racers – Grab your mat, take your mark and zip headfirst on your belly to the bottom of Mount Gushmore on a 250-foot-long “toboggan” race that features 3 exhilarating dips and hills.

Cross Country Creek – Grab an inner tube and paddle gently down the stream as you glide through mysterious caves and illuminated grottoes, under bridges and past a lush green forest. Bask in the refreshing spring water that’s made its way down Mount Gushmore—and look out for bubbling geysers, waterfalls and leaky pipes along the way.

– Grab an inner tube and paddle gently down the stream as you glide through mysterious caves and illuminated grottoes, under bridges and past a lush green forest. Bask in the refreshing spring water that’s made its way down Mount Gushmore—and look out for bubbling geysers, waterfalls and leaky pipes along the way. Runoff Rapids – Rush down 3 distinctly different inner-tube waterslides—each one propelled by melting runoff from Mount Gushmore.

Have you participated in this week’s runDisney marathon events?