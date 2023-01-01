Major Theme Park to Change Its Ticketing System Soon

Since its opening on November 1, 2022, Ghibli Park theme park has been a major success with fans of the classic anime films.

Now, state-side fans of Hayao Miyazaki films will be able to enjoy his Park.

Starting January 10, 2023, international sales of tickets will be available.

So, what is Ghibli Park based on?

Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation studio headquartered in Tokyo. It is best known for its anime-style feature films. The studio was founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki and has created such classics as Spirited Away (2001), My Neighbor Totoro (1988), and Howl’s Moving Castle (2004).

Ghibli Park’s Dondoko Forest, Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, and Hill of Youth are open to visitors, while the Mononoke Forest and Valley of Witches are due to open in late 2023 and March 2024.

Fans can also take a side trip to The Ghibli Museum in Mitaka, where they can see interactive exhibits, replicas of important Ghibli features, and a rotating screening of the studio’s animated shorts.

The website stated- “Tickets are available for purchase internationally. Reservations for March 15 through April 30, 2023, will go on sale January 10th, 2023, at 2 p.m. (Japan standard time).”

“International ticket sales will be a gradual rollout. We aim to provide visitors with the most enjoyable experience possible,

but the reservation process may be inconvenient. We appreciate your understanding.”

One thing that is super interesting about this park is that there are no big attractions or rides. Instead, the Theme Park will showcase replicas of different locations within their feature films.

It is a completely immersive experience that will make you feel like you’re one of the characters from your favorite film.

More recently, it was announced that Hayao Miyazaki was coming out of retirement to direct one more film based on his favorite childhood book.

Are you a fan of the Studio Ghibli movies? Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.