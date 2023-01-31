Guest Jumps Fence at Disney Competitor, Nearly Decapitated By Coaster

There are plenty of fun theme parks to enjoy all around the U.S., including Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags, Busch Gardens, and SeaWorld.

While all these theme parks bring in many tourists, Guests heading to these theme parks need to follow and listen to the directions and instructions that are provided. Safety guidelines are enforced and Guests not following directions may be kicked out, banned, or even arrested. Some of the common safety guidelines are to stay seated while on an attraction, do not go behind the scenes, and listen to the directions of Team Members.

One Guest at SeaWorld had a nearly tragic day when they came in close contact with a coaster after climbing the fence to retrieve their hat.

Dude almost got his head knocked off by the Manta

Thoughts on this decision?

*NSFW* This page does not intend to promote dangerous acts, organizations, violence, harassments, or bullying

SeaWorld’s popular attraction Manta is described as “a multi-media family launch coaster that lives up to its name.” Manta has two thrilling launches that send riders soaring and diving in the spirit of the world’s largest ray.

SeaWorld San Diego is home to both animals and attractions for Guests to view. While at SeaWorld Guests can enjoy attractions such as Emperor, Tidal Twister, Electric Eel, Emperor, Tentacle Twirl, Manta, Arctic Rescue which is launching in spring 2023.

Guests bringing smaller Guests can experience Sesame Street Bay of Play, which includes attractions like Abby’s Sea Star Spin, and Elmo’s Flying Fish. Guests can come and play with Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby, and all the gang.

SeaWorld also has several different animal experiences that Guests can enjoy. Guests can meet several animals thanks to up-close encounters like Killer whales, Flamingo, Beluga, Walrus, Sea Otter, Penguins, and several others animal encounters.

What do you think of this Guest jumping the fence? Should they be banned for life? Let us know in the comments how you would handle this Guest.