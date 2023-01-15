Popular Disneyland Location Battered After Bad Storm

There’s something special about taking a trip to Disneyland.

There are plenty of Disney Park locations all across the world that bring in millions of Guests each and every year. Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disneyland Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort can all be enjoyed by fans.

While visiting Disneyland Paris, Guests can enjoy two theme parks: Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.

The two theme parks are home to many world-class attractions, including “it’s a small world”, Autopia, Big Thunder Mountain, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Wars Hyper Space Mountain, and many more.

Recently, a huge gust of wind came through the Disney Resort, resulting in some broken glass for a popular location.

DLP Welcome shared the photo on Twitter.

Ooops the wind is a little bit strong today #DLP #DLP30 #DisneylandParis #DisneylandParis30 #Disneyland #DisneyParks #Paris #DisneyVillage #Lego #LegoStore

As you can see in the photo, the Lego Store saw its glass completely busted out from the wind in the area. No injuries were reported when the glass broke and Disney Cast Members have already worked to begin fixing the issue.

The Disney Village is home to many restaurants, shops, and entertainment offerings. The area, just like Disney Springs in Orlando and Downtown Disney in Anaheim, opens early in the morning and stays open late, even later than the Parks. This gives Guests the opportunity to shop, dine, and enjoy time together.

If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland Paris, you’ll want to be sure to visit the official Disneyland Paris website, where you can find deals on hotel rooms, ticket packages, and the latest updates on what is happening all throughout the Resort.

What do you think of this picture? Let us know in the comments!