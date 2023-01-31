Disneyland Adds Major Win For Inclusivity on Iconic Ride

Walt Disney wanted Disneyland Resort to be a place Guests of all ages could enjoy. As times change, the Southern California Disney Park makes updates that make it welcoming to more Guests.
One inclusivity effort at Disneyland Park, an American Sign Language interpreter (ASL), was shared in a video posted to Reddit by u/Calm_Call_2732. Take a look:
Jungle Cruise Sign Language Interpreter 1/28/23
The animated interpreter signs along to the Jungle Cruise Skipper’s jokes with perfect comedic timing!
For any Guests wanting to take advantage of this service, ASL interpreters are available on Sundays and Fridays at Disney California Adventure and Mondays and Saturdays at Disneyland Park. Guests can contact Disneyland Resort Guest Services up to 14 days before their visit to request ASL interpretation on other days of the week.
Versions of this hysterical journey through the jungle also exist in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland. The ride also inspired a 2021 film starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson (“The Rock”), now on Disney Plus. From Disney:
Cast off on a guided tour of the world’s most remote rivers where adventure abounds—and the animals get the last laugh.
Head off to AdventureBoard a canopied tramp steamer and leave civilization behind on a tongue-in-cheek journey through the globe’s most “treacherous” rivers—and oldest gags.
Highlights of your unforgettable adventure include:
- Ancient Cambodian Shrine
Come face-to-face with leaping tigers, lethal cobras and snapping crocodiles.
- Jungle Cruise Safari Camp
Cruise past a former camp overrun by explosively curious gorillas.
- Indian Elephant Bathing Pool
Venture into this sacred pool where you’ll see bathing Indian elephants. Feel free to take pictures—they have their trunks on.
- The African Veldt
Behold angry hippos and hungry lions guarding a sleeping zebra.
- Schweitzer Falls
Be awed as you take in a true natural wonder—the back side of water!
Throughout your voyage, you’ll enjoy lively narration from your brave and trusty skipper. It’s a sometimes perilous, always hilarious 10,000-mile journey you won’t soon forget!
A Classic Cruise
The original Jungle Cruise opened on July 17, 1955 at Disneyland Park. Based on Disney’s award-winning True-Life Adventure films, the attraction had a more educational tone. In the early 1960s, Walt Disney introduced more drama and asked animator Marc Davis to sketch some humorous gags.
Over the years, more “wildlife”—and new wisecracks—were added. These updates, along with our talented skippers, make for fun surprises on every trip down the river.
Have you ever seen an ASL interpreter on Jungle Cruise?