Disneyland Adds Major Win For Inclusivity on Iconic Ride

Walt Disney wanted Disneyland Resort to be a place Guests of all ages could enjoy. As times change, the Southern California Disney Park makes updates that make it welcoming to more Guests.

One inclusivity effort at Disneyland Park, an American Sign Language interpreter (ASL), was shared in a video posted to Reddit by u/Calm_Call_2732. Take a look:

Jungle Cruise Sign Language Interpreter 1/28/23

The animated interpreter signs along to the Jungle Cruise Skipper’s jokes with perfect comedic timing!

For any Guests wanting to take advantage of this service, ASL interpreters are available on Sundays and Fridays at Disney California Adventure and Mondays and Saturdays at Disneyland Park. Guests can contact Disneyland Resort Guest Services up to 14 days before their visit to request ASL interpretation on other days of the week.

More on Jungle Cruise

Versions of this hysterical journey through the jungle also exist in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland. The ride also inspired a 2021 film starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson (“The Rock”), now on Disney Plus. From Disney:

Cast off on a guided tour of the world’s most remote rivers where adventure abounds—and the animals get the last laugh. Head off to Adventure

Highlights of your unforgettable adventure include: Ancient Cambodian Shrine

Come face-to-face with leaping tigers, lethal cobras and snapping crocodiles.

Come face-to-face with leaping tigers, lethal cobras and snapping crocodiles. Jungle Cruise Safari Camp

Cruise past a former camp overrun by explosively curious gorillas.

Cruise past a former camp overrun by explosively curious gorillas. Indian Elephant Bathing Pool

Venture into this sacred pool where you’ll see bathing Indian elephants. Feel free to take pictures—they have their trunks on.

Venture into this sacred pool where you’ll see bathing Indian elephants. Feel free to take pictures—they have their trunks on. The African Veldt

Behold angry hippos and hungry lions guarding a sleeping zebra.

Behold angry hippos and hungry lions guarding a sleeping zebra. Schweitzer Falls

Be awed as you take in a true natural wonder—the back side of water! Board a canopied tramp steamer and leave civilization behind on a tongue-in-cheek journey through the globe’s most “treacherous” rivers—and oldest gags.Highlights of your unforgettable adventure include: Throughout your voyage, you’ll enjoy lively narration from your brave and trusty skipper. It’s a sometimes perilous, always hilarious 10,000-mile journey you won’t soon forget!