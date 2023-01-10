Disneyland Blocks Off Popular Location

Disneyland and Disney World are constantly updating and changing for Guests to find something they enjoy.

Disneyland is known as “the happiest place on earth” and is home to two theme parks. Thousands of Disney Guests visit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park daily, all hoping to catch a glimpse of the “Disney magic.”

Disneyland Guests visiting Disney California Adventure Park can visit attractions like Goofy’s Sky School, Guardians of the Galaxy-Mission:BREAKOUT, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, The Incredicoaster, The Little Mermaid– Ariel Undersea Adventure, Radiator Springs Racers, and many more iconic attractions.

Guest visiting Disneyland Park can view attractions like Jungle Cruise, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain, Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and many more iconic attractions.

Disneyland Park has different lands that Guests can walk through, including Frontierland, Adventureland, Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, Critter Country, and the soon-to-be-reopened Toon Town.

Disneyland describes Adventureland like this:

“Tap into your sense of wonder as you journey through a world teeming with exotic and thrilling adventures. Adventureland includes attractions like Jungle Cruise, Indiana Jones Adventure, Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, and many more iconic attractions.”

In on Reddit Thread a Disneyland Guest shared a photo of the newly added closure walls that are blocking the way between Adventureland and New Orleans Square.

With Indiana Jones Adventure closing for refurbishment, these walls will help keep Disney Park Guests away from the construction that will be happening around the ride.

New Orleans Square is described as Celebrate Music-Lovin’ New Orleans Square! This land includes attractions such as Pirates of the Carribeans, Haunted Mansion, and many other attractions Guests enjoy. While at New Orleans Square, Guest can enjoy the Blue Bay Restaurant, Cafe Orleans, or fan- favorite beignets at Mint Julep Bar, and many more wonderful restaurants.

