Disney Attraction Unexpectedly Stopped After Passengers Weigh Too Much

Should Disneyland Resort watch where Guests are placed on attractions because of weight?

While Disneyland sees thousands of Guests daily, during the holiday season Disneyland sees even more than normal.

Holiday crowds mean longer lines and more Disney Park Guests on rides. One TikTok shows “it’s a small world” not being able to move due to the weight of passengers and amount of passengers on board. The Cast Members try to rearrange and shift the weight in the boat, but it still does not work. This, ultimately, causes the wait for “it’s a small world” to be outside of the queue.

“it’s a small world” is described like this:

“Voyage along the Seven Seaways canal and behold a cast of almost 300 Audio-Animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe as they sing the classic anthem to world peace—in their native languages.

Amid vibrant backdrops, you’ll travel through country after country, and by journey’s end, Guests see that it really is a small world after all.”

Some Disneyland attractions change for the holiday, including “it’s a small world” which transforms into “it’s a small world” Holiday. Beginning January 9, 2023, “it’s a small world” will be closed for refurbishment and will reopen on January 20, 2023.

