Disney Attraction Closed, Ambulances Form Around Area

A Disneyland Resort attraction was closed with no explanation.

Known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Disney Park Guests travel from all over to enjoy the magical attractions, including rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain (while it’s still open), WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Radiator Springs Racers, Guardians of the Galaxy- Mission: BREAKOUT, and many others.

However, according to reports, there may have been an incident that shut down the Disneyland trams on Tuesday evening.

In a recent social media post, a Guest shared that the tram was closed and that ambulances were spotted.

“Does anyone know why the tram was closed yesterday? I saw an ambulance was there too, I hope everything and everyone was alright,” the Guest said.

Others confirmed that they noticed the trams were closed during this time, as well.

Nothing has been confirmed by Disney, and it would seem that this was just precautionary. The trams have since reopened and are operating normally right now.

Tram service at Disneyland Resort provides Guests with transportation from the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures to the Main Entrance Esplanade between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Bus service is also available to and from the Toy Story Parking Area. Guests may also walk from the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures to the Main Entrance Esplanade using the pedestrian bridge over Magic Way. You may also park in the Toy Story Parking Area and utilize bus transportation or walk to the parks via Harbor Boulevard.

For more information, visit the official Disney website.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on this incident if any more information is revealed.