Disney World Uses Tape to Cover Major Cracking at Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Disney Park Guests visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are treated to all kinds of immersive experiences and amazing attractions that help build memories that last a lifetime.

If you’re not a Disney World Resort Hotel Guest who takes the complimentary bus, water or Disney Skyliner transportation, you’ll always end up at the Transportation and Ticket Center (TTC) at Magic Kingdom with the option to either take the Monorail or the Ferry Boat to make your trip to the Park.

Guests who were visiting the TTC recently noticed that cracks in signage were being taped over.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct shared photos on social media.

Tape over a cracked monorail sign is becoming noticeably weathered. At TTC Transportation and Ticket Center.

Disney Cast Members work hard to help maintain the Resort, but things like this have to happen from time to time when a construction project to actually fix a problem hasn’t been scheduled or won’t be taking place for a while.

More on Disney World Monorail Transportation

Soar high in the sky aboard our world-famous monorail—originally conceived as a public transport for the future!

The Walt Disney World Monorail System has 3 separate beams that travel throughout Walt Disney World Resort and make the following stops:

Additionally, there are express round-trip services from the Transportation and Ticket Center to 2 theme parks: EPCOT and Magic Kingdom park.

Learn more about monorail transportation at Walt Disney World Resort.

