Disney Ride Overloaded, Guests Forced to “Rock Boat” to Get It Unstuck

Walt Disney World Resort has been swamped with crowds over the last several weeks.

Disney World Guests have made their way to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, all celebrating the Holidays with their loved ones.

Now, as Disney turns the calendar and looks toward another year, crowds typically begin to slow down, at least for a few weeks. However, that hasn’t happened as of yet.

Just recently, on the popular attraction Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom, boats were lined up for almost the entirety of the ride and one was reportedly so overloaded that it got stuck three times.

The solution, according to reports on social media? Guests had to raise their hands and rock the boat from left to right.

@SuperWeenieHtJr shared the photo on Twitter.

Boat in front of us on Pirates, so overloaded it got stuck three times during the course. A tidal wave swamped the back of it as it was stuck at the end of the drop tunnel. Just amazing to watch. The solution to unstick was everyone had to raise their hands & rock left to right.

Boat in front of us on Pirates, so overloaded it got stuck three times during the course. A tidal wave swamped the back of it as it was stuck at the end of the drop tunnel. Just amazing to watch. The solution to unstick was everyone had to raise their hands & rock left to right. pic.twitter.com/9y0Ww4xAKm — Weenie (@SuperWeenieHtJr) January 7, 2023

Disney’s official description of Pirates of the Caribbean can be read below:

“Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).”

Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town.

Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!”

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort, please remember to be courteous to fellow Disney Park Guests, as well as Disney Cast Members.

What do you think of this experience on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride? Let us know in the comments!