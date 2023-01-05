Disney Characters Take Side In Couple’s Argument

Character Dining is a quintessential part of the Disney Parks experience. Most restaurants at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have returned to pre-pandemic character experiences, allowing Guests to truly be immersed in the magic!

Plaza Inn, an American restaurant on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Park, offers a character breakfast unlike any other. “Minnie & Friends – Breakfast in the Park” combines classic breakfast foods with visits from Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and more!

TikToker @gojustingo was filming an interaction between his partner, Minnie, and Daisy when suddenly the characters took her side in an argument:

The characters were admiring the Guest’s nails when the man said, “She spends way too much on her nails, that’s for sure.”

Both characters stared “daggers through” him, he wrote. They continued to admire her nails as the couple laughed.

“We have some issues we need to solve,” she told Minnie and Daisy, who nodded in agreement.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 500,000 likes and over two-and-a-half million views.

“Minnie looked at her like sis you want me to handle this?” commented @heathenqueen69.

“Roasted… in silence lol… 😂” @travelmomoirs wrote.

That Plaza Inn Character Breakfast is one this couple will never forget!

More on the Plaza Inn Character Breakfast

This classic spot on Main Street, U.S.A., provides hearty Quick Service fare for lunch and dinner and a buffet-style character breakfast the whole family will enjoy! From Disneyland Resort:

Drop “inn” for hearty American fare the whole family will love—and in the morning the restaurant features a lively Character Breakfast with some favorite Disney friends.

Begin Your Big Day the Disney Way Fuel up for theme park adventures with a hearty buffet breakfast and wave to popular Disney pals as they make appearances while you dine! Rise and shine for “Minnie & Friends – Breakfast in the Park,” an all-you-care-to-enjoy spread of all your morning favorites: made-to-order omelets and Mickey waffles, French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, breakfast potatoes, fresh-baked pastries and breads, fruit, and hot and cold cereals. Help yourself to as much as you’d like, but don’t forget to keep a lookout for a variety of beloved Disney Characters. Make your wishes come true at the only Character Dining experience at Disneyland Park—with views of Sleeping Beauty Castle beyond. Have those cameras ready for some fun selfies! Character lineup is subject to change without notice. Guests visiting Plaza Inn during breakfast will be required to pay for the Character Dining experience—charges do not apply to children under 3 years of age. Character Dining is only available during breakfast at this location.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.