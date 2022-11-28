Guests Evacuated From Restaurant at Magic Kingdom Park

The Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World is one of the most magical places in the world.

But is it still magical when you have to evacuate?

That’s what happened over the weekend at one of the most sought-after restaurants in the Park. After an unfortunate incident, Guests were forced to evacuate Cinderella’s Royal Table.

Where else are you able to dine inside a magical castle?

Enter the majestic Grand Hall and ascend a spiral staircase to the banquet hall above (A gilded elevator is also available to transport you to the festivities). Then, dine in a storybook setting surrounded by soaring stone archways, majestic medieval flags and spectacular stained-glass windows overlooking Fantasyland.

Sadly, right now, character dining is not available at this restaurant.

Park Guests can enjoy a feast fit for royalty any time of the day- Breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Breakfast will generally be the cheapest meal of the day ranging from $35.00 to $59.99 per adult. You can get anything from quiche, to shrimp and grits, to caramel apple stuffed french toast.

Lunch and dinner will cost $60.00 and up per adult. Guests can order beef tenderloin, chickpea panisse, or even chicken and pasta.

Each meal also has the option to be paired with a delicious alcoholic beverage. Those can range from a beer (starting at $9.75) to a Reserve Wine (starting at $245.00).

The week of Thanksgiving is always one of the busiest times of the year at the Parks. So, of course, an evacuation happened over the weekend.

What happens when you are ‘royally evacuated’ from a Magic Kingdom restaurant?

If it’s anything like this past weekend, you are rather quickly allowed back inside to finish your meal.

Cast Members told Guests that the fire alarm is apparently very sensitive to smoking food!

Have you ever had to evacuate a restaurant or a ride at a Disney Park? What was it like? Let us know in the comments.