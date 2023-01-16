“Wouldn’t Change a Thing,” Chris Pratt Doubles Down Despite Backlash

in Entertainment

Posted on by Andrew Boardwine Leave a comment
Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan as the Guardians of the Galaxy in 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023). Credit: Marvel Studios

Credit: Marvel Studios

Chris Pratt has become a renowned movie star, and though he has his detractors, he is well-liked by a massive amount of fans as well as fellow actors and actresses.

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord
Credit: Marvel Studios

Chris Pratt recently enjoyed the success of a box-office hit in Jurassic World Dominion, which surpassed more than $1 billion worldwide and the franchise has been a massive draw for millions of people around the world as a continuation of the beloved Jurassic Park franchise, which started more than 30 years ago.

Though Pratt has faced backlash from some over his religious beliefs, he has remained steadfast in them and has garnered the respect of many because of it.

Mario (Chris Pratt) in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)
Credit: Illumination/Nintendo

Just recently, Pratt shared a video from a speech on MTV that he shared more than three years ago. In it, the actor said he “wouldn’t change a thing.”

“Throwback to that time MTV honored me with “The Generation Award.” I was given three minutes to impart wisdom to the next generation. Given the chance to do it again I wouldn’t change a thing. Except maybe I wouldn’t try to eat the popcorn backstage,” Pratt wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

Pratt shared plenty of useful advice– some comedy, and others more seriously– including things like “You have a soul, be careful with it,” “Learn to pray,” and “Nobody is perfect.”

“You are imperfect; you always will be,” Pratt said. “But a powerful force designed you that way. And if you’re willing to accept that, you will have grace, and grace is a gift. And like the freedom that we enjoy in this country, that grace was paid for with somebody else’s blood. Do not forget it!”

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord
Credit: Marvel Studios

The husband of Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt reprised his role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), which was released in theaters back in July. In addition, Pratt will be back on the big screen again in May of 2023 as James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) hits theaters and he’ll bring to life the beloved video game character Mario in Super Mario Bros. (2023) next year.

What do you think of Chris Pratt’s comments?

Andrew Boardwine

A frequent visitor of Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort, Andrew will likely be found freefalling on Twilight Zone Tower of Terror or enjoying Pirates of the Caribbean. Over at Universal, he'll be taking in the thrills of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster and Revenge of the Mummy

Be the first to comment!