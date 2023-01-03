Another Beloved Disney Ride Feature Shuts Down

Disneyland Resort is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

The popular Disney Resort is home to two world-class Disney Parks in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. There, you can experience many popular and iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world”, Indiana Jones Adventure, The Incredicoaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT, and many more.

Of course, one of the most iconic is none other than Pirates of the Caribbean, a ride that takes Disney Park Guests through the beloved Blue Bayou restaurant before venturing on a journey of a “Pirate’s life for me.”

However, recently, a Disneyland Park Guest shared a video where we can see a popular animatronic in the attraction has been completely shut down.

I’m rooting for the pirates and all, but they need a new negotiator. My guess is too much rum.

Animatronics malfunction from time to time, and sometimes, they must be shut down until they can be fixed. Disney will get this problem fixed soon, but it is certainly a sight for Guests who are enjoying the ride.

Pirates of the Caribbean is considered one of the most immersive attractions ever created for a theme park.

When Walt Disney originally designed the attraction in the 1950s, he imagined it as a wax museum and a walk-through adventure. However, after the success of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, Disney and his team of Imagineers decided that Audio-Animatronics—Walt’s latest animation technology—was the most imaginative way to tell a rousing pirate story.

On March 18, 1967, Pirates of the Caribbean opened at Disneyland Park. Thanks to the highly detailed scenes, lavish special effects and memorable characters, the attraction earned rave reviews and has remained a beloved classic ever since.

Have you noticed any animatronics not working during your Disneyland trip? Let us know in the comments.