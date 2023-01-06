An Hakuna Matata Theme Park Has Opened

No worries! An Hakuna Matata Theme has opened.

The park offers a wide variety of exciting games and attractions for all ages. Their giant obstacle course is sure to challenge even the most adventurous visitors, while their Sport slam game allows you to test your skills on the court.

For younger children, they have a Big Bounce House and a 40-seater Carousel, as well as a Train ride and Air space.

Undoubtedly, the Shark head and Tropical attractions are sure to provide even more fun, because there will be so much fun to keep everyone engaged all day. They have also provided a Food court with plenty of options to choose from.

Additionally, they have made special arrangements for a Crèche to serve parents who need to leave their little ones in a safe and supervised environment, and for adults who want to relax, they have an Adult Lounge where one can sit back and unwind.

There are two different zones inside the Hakuna Matata Theme Park- a wet zone and a dry zone.

The wet zone consists of a double lane slide, a snow slide, a shark head pool, a big pool with obstacles, and a water park pool.

The dry zone has plenty to offer as well. It offers a big air space, a big bounce house, a big giant obstacle, and a sports slam.

The restaurant inside the park has a simple menu that everyone will enjoy.

There are salads, panini’s, different types of sandwiches, and wings. The little ones have a choice of Pizza, a chicken sandwich, a grilled cheese, or some mini hotdogs.

Hakuna Matata Theme Park is located in Lagos at Eko Atlantic City, Ahmadu Bello Way.

What do you think? Would you visit this Theme Park? Let us know in the comments.