Disney Cast Member Rushes On Stage to Put Out Fire During Popular Show

A fire broke out during a recent performance of a popular Walt Disney World Resort show.

One of the most popular attractions at Animal Kingdom is A Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King.

We recently reported on an incident that almost resulted in a fire at the show and it seems at another showing that a small fire broke out.

User @savage_disneydude shared the video on TikTok.

I don’t think this happens that often #disney #disneyfails#disneyworld#thelionking

As you can see in the video, a Disney Cast Member with a headset rushes onto the stage with a towel to put out the small fire. Cast Members have been expertly-trained in these situations and no one was ever in any danger.

Disney’s official description of the Festival of the Lion King reads:

The Circle of Life – Live on Stage Join the inhabitants of the Pride Lands for a grand gala in honor of Simba, the lion cub who would be king. As the lights dim, hear the sounds of the African savanna. A kinetic kaleidoscope of color floods the stage as colossal puppets, extravagantly costumed dancers, and incredible stilt walkers dazzle the senses. During spectacular theatrics, you’ll relive all the classic songs from The Lion King, including “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” The spectacular finale includes a soaring rendition of “Circle of Life.” It’s a moving and immersive theatrical experience celebrating music that has touched generations of Disney fans—and a festival you’ll want to be part of again and again!

Know Before You Go A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King will be presented in a modified format to be mindful of the current environment. Adjustments to the show have been made onstage and backstage, including updates to choreography and temporarily pausing some show elements to allow for appropriate physical distancing. Seating will be limited for the show and is not guaranteed with park admission. Guests should check My Disney Experience app, in-park tip boards or speak with a Cast Member at Harambe Theatre for queue information and show availability, which is subject to change.

A Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King will be closed July 5 through July 15 as Disney prepares to fully transform back into The Festival of the Lion King.

