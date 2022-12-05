You Need a Reservation to Experience Universal’s Newest Attraction

The newest attraction at Universal Orlando Resort is opening soon, and fans will need a reservation and a separate ticket to experience it.

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its thrilling attractions at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, but there’s more to the area than just the two theme parks. Universal CityWalk is home to many fun experiences, as well, including a movie theater, mini-golf, clubs, restaurants, and much more.

Universal recently announced that its all-new escape room will be opening soon, starting December 9th.

Universal’s Great Movie Escape invites Guests of all ages to solve their way through a pair of first-of-its-kind escape rooms based on two of the biggest film franchises in history. Universal’s entertainment team partnered closely with filmmakers and escape room industry experts around the country to create innovative experiences that go beyond the typical escape room – blending state-of-the-art challenges, detailed sets and original storylines to immerse guests in story-driven adventures that allow them to escape into the movies like never before.

Another unique feature of Universal’s Great Movie Escape is the variety of challenges Guests must work together to complete – each one specifically crafted so that the experience is enjoyable for novices and escape room-aficionados alike. Each adventure boasts eight incredibly detailed environments featuring state-of-the-art activities that are:

randomized – so the solution can vary with each visit

customizable depending on party size – ensuring everyone gets to participate

designed to adjust based on skill level and complexity – so there’s always something to solve

As soon as Guests enter the art deco-style, theater-inspired venue, they’ll immediately be swept into one of the following adventures:

Jurassic World: Escape

Guests are new geneticists at a secret lab on Isla Nublar, where they are undergoing training that includes the completion of various day-to-day tasks that range from feeding ferocious dinosaurs to splicing dinosaur DNA to create new genetic codes…until they learn an apex predator has broken free and now they must work together to avoid becoming its prey.

Back to the Future: OUTATIME

Guests are transported to a museum in 1993, where they learn Back to the Future’s antagonist, Biff, is up to his antics and has stolen Doc Brown’s newest time travel device to sabotage the space-time continuum. Guests must work together to uncover Doc Brown’s clues as they travel through time to track down Biff and save the past and future before they run “outatime.”

Tickets for Universal’s Great Movie Escape are on sale now and start at $49.99 per person, plus tax for access to either Jurassic World: Escape or Back to the Future: OUTATIME (experience includes up to six guests per group and may include multiple parties). Pricing varies depending on date and time of visit. Guests may also book a private experience exclusive for their party starting at $300 per group, plus tax (up to eight people).

Tickets can be purchased at www.universalorlando.com.

If you’re planning to experience this attraction, you’ll need to book a time online. Times are filling up fast, so don’t wait.

Are you excited to experience Universal’s Great Movie Escape? Let us know in the comments!