Christopher Lloyd Reprising Role as Doc Brown With Universal

Plenty of exciting things are happening at Universal Studios Orlando, but perhaps one of the more unique offerings is the new escape room experience.

Universal’s Great Movie Escape, featuring different rooms themed to all your favorite movie franchises like Back to the Future and Jurassic World will open on December 9, 2022, in Universal CityWalk Orlando. The escape rooms are called Back to the Future: OUTATIME and Jurassic World: Escape.

“Universal’s entertainment team partnered closely with filmmakers and escape room industry experts around the country to create innovative experiences that go beyond the typical escape room – blending state-of-the-art challenges, detailed sets and original storylines to immerse guests in story-driven adventures that allow them to escape into the movies like never before,” Universal said in a news release.

Possibly the most exciting aspect of this new experience is the fact that Christopher Lloyd is reprising his role as the iconic Doc Brown from the Back to the Future franchise. The experience is described below:

“Great Scott – Biff’s at it again! He’s stolen Doc Brown’s newest time travel device to sabotage the timeline for his gain. Follow Doc’s clues to find the prototype, track down Biff and save the day before you’re outatime.“

The Universal Pictures franchise, which featured Back to the Future (1985), Back to the Future Part II(1989), and Back to the Future Part III (1990), starred Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly) and Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown) as their traveled back through time in a time machine made out of a DeLorean through the invention of the Flux Capacitor.

In this room, Guests are transported back in time to a museum in 1993, where they learn that Biff, an antagonist from the series, has stolen Doc Brown’s newest time travel device. . Guests must work together to uncover Doc Brown’s clues as they travel through time to track down Biff and save the past and future before they run “outatime.”

Tickets for the new experience are on sale now, starting at $49.99 per Guest, plus tax. Pricing varies depending on the date and time of the visit. Guests may also book a private experience exclusive for their party starting at $300 per group, plus tax.

Will you be trying out this new experience?