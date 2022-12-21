Universal Guests Break Rules, Ruin Ride For Everyone Else

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its stunning attractions and entertainment offerings.

Whether you’re visiting Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Islands of Adventure, you’re sure to have an epic adventure. Over in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy rides like The Incredicoaster, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Cat in the Hat, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, or Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

One of the most iconic rides that has been in the Universal Park since the beginning is none other than Jurassic Park River Adventure. The popular raft ride takes Guests on a river journey through Jurassic Park, where they will come to face with a giant T-Rex and an 85-foot drop.

As a result of the intense drop, Universal Orlando has strict rules about not using phones and taking off hats and loose articles when enjoying the attraction. However, one group of riders recently continued to break the rules even after being asked to put up their phones.

“I was on the Jurassic Park raft ride and someone kept pulling out their cellphone to take selfies throughout the ride,” a Guest shared. Each time they used their cellphone someone announced to please put their cellphones away.”

A Universal Orlando Team Member commented in the social media thread and said that the rule is in place for the safety of riders.

“With things like this it’s mostly safety issues, ruining the experience for other riders, or as another commenter said it’s just not fun to deal with lost items on rides. Most people expect you to shut a ride down and retrieve their item asap and when they’re Informed they won’t be able to retrieve their belongings until after park hours, it can get ugly.”

Please respect the rules that are posted on the signs outside of the attractions. Team Members are there to ensure that everyone is safe.

Jurassic Park River Adventure will actually be closing down for nearly a month starting in January for refurbishment.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Jurassic Park River Adventure can be read below:

“One minute, you’re gliding along in your raft. The next, you’re face to face with a giant T. rex. There’s nowhere to turn. She’s bearing down on you and your only escape from her razor sharp teeth is to take the pitch-black plunge before you. Did we mention it’s an 85-foot drop?”

