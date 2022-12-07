Tom Hanks Has His Own Coffee Brand

Coffee enthusiasts have just found another reason to love Tom Hanks. Not that anyone needs one.

Throughout his 40-year career, Tom Hanks has done and achieved so much. Hanks has received Oscars, Emmy’s, other awards, and even a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Tom has played so many of our favorite characters. From Woody (Toy Story-1995) to Scott (Turner and Hooch-1989) to Jimmy Dougan (A League of Their Own-1992) to Joe Fox (You’ve Got Mail-1998) to, of course, Captain Miller (Saving Private Ryan– 1998).

He has graced the silver screen and had the world fall in love with him. I mean- he even played Mr. Rogers!

Well, now we get to enjoy yet another thing about Tom Hanks. His new coffee brand Hanx For Our Troops.

People can now wake up to a hot cup of “Hanx”. You can follow this new coffee brand on Instagram here.

This is his new ethically sourced and environmentally sustainable coffee company. Tom’s mission is to support veterans and their families.

All profits will go toward organizations that support U.S. military members. The company’s first partners are the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Headstrong, Hire Heroes USA, and Student Veterans of America.

“We saw Hanx as a way to support Veterans and military families, as 100% of the profits go to organizations that have proven to be of great aid to those who have served our country,” the Hanx for our Troops website reads.

“Our products support all those who have served America — past and present — on active duty, as Veterans, and their families. By choosing our coffee, you help support those who chose to commit their time and efforts in defense of our liberties for the good cause that is the American Way.”

“Every penny of profit says ‘thank you’ to them. We owe them our gratitude, eh?”

There are currently three different types of coffee to choose from. You have ground coffee ($16 dollars per bag). Then there’s coffee pods that can be bought in boxes of 18 ($16 dollars) or 75 ($100 dollars). Finally, you can choose coffee sticks ($12 dollars).

“Enjoy the coffee, it’s damn good.”-Hanx